Disability Advocates Say Postmates, Grubhub Websites Discriminate Against Blind People

Grubhub and Postmates are being sued in MIami for websites that discriminate against people with visual disabilities.

There are two types of people who get food delivered: those who want it immediately and don't feel like going out, and those who basically don't have another option for eating.

Disabled people obviously fall into the second category. But often times, delivery companies make it next to impossible for them to order food through their services. Last week, a Miami-based disability-rights group filed suit against delivery giants Postmates and Grubhub, claiming their sites can't be used by people who are blind or have other visual impairments.

"They are not only marginalizing the visually impaired community," the lawsuits say, "but they are actively excluding them from their business, which in fact segregates the disabled into being non-participants, i.e. second-class citizens."