Storm That Flooded Puerto Rico Is Still a South Florida Threat This Week

Well, that image above certainly doesn't look good. Thanks to a pesky tropical disturbance called Invest 92L, portions of Puerto Rico got slammed with walls of water over the weekend. Images from the island show cars trapped up to their bumpers in lake-size puddles.

And according to the National Hurricane Center's predictions Sunday night, the storm is still aimed roughly at South Florida. Though it's only marginally likely the storm will develop into a hurricane, the NHC in Miami says 92L has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next five days — which means South Florida still needs to keep a close watch on the storm as it nears the Bahamas and Florida coast at the end of the week. Earlier this month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned that this current hurricane season would likely be far worse than usual.

"Environmental conditions are expected to be unfavorable for development of this system during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward at about 15 mph toward the northern Bahamas and southern Florida," the NHC wrote last night. "Conditions could become a little more conducive for development later in the week when the system is near Florida or the adjacent waters of the western Atlantic or eastern Gulf of Mexico."