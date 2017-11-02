Here Are Photos of the Noose and Penis Graffiti That Got Six Miami Firefighters Fired

What in hell is going on with racist South Florida firefighters lately? Months after a white Pompano Beach firefighter was canned in August for hanging a noose over a black firefighter's seat in a city truck, Miami now has its own disgusting racism scandal. Six firefighters were terminated this week for hanging a noose over a black veteran firefighter's family photographs.
After the Miami Herald broke news of the firings yesterday, Miami Fire-Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban released images taken from the crime scene this afternoon. And they sure are gross. The firefighters removed the victim's family photos, drew ejaculating penises all over them, and then hung a tiny noose over the central frame.
"On September 9th, 2017, a member
A report from the Miami Police Department shows investigators initially considered the incident a possible case of criminal vandalism. The report simply noted a "piece of white rope" had been left on one of the photographs.
Zahralban confirmed what City Manager Daniel Alfonso announced yesterday: A whopping 11 firefighters were suspended for having some sort of involvement with the vandalism, and six were ultimately fired. The fire chief also released the employees' termination letters — the perpetrators include Harold Santana, Justin Rumbaugh, Kevin Meizoso, David Rivera, and supervisors Alejandro Sese and William Bryson.
The termination letters also say the two supervisors lied to Miami-Dade County Police's internal affairs unit.
The termination letters also say the two supervisors lied to Miami-Dade County Police's internal affairs unit.
In a statement to reporters yesterday, Alfonso said investigations into the incident remain open and other people could lose their jobs over the vandalism.
"We cannot and will not tolerate behavior that is disrespectful, hurtful, and compromises the integrity of the department and the City of Miami," Alfonso wrote. The city will hold a news conference tomorrow morning to discuss the incident further.
