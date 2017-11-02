Here Are Photos of the Noose and Penis Graffiti That Got Six Miami Firefighters Fired

What in hell is going on with racist South Florida firefighters lately? Months after a white Pompano Beach firefighter was canned in August for hanging a noose over a black firefighter's seat in a city truck, Miami now has its own disgusting racism scandal. Six firefighters were terminated this week for hanging a noose over a black veteran firefighter's family photographs.

After the Miami Herald broke news of the firings yesterday, Miami Fire-Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban released images taken from the crime scene this afternoon. And they sure are gross. The firefighters removed the victim's family photos, drew ejaculating penises all over them, and then hung a tiny noose over the central frame.

"On September 9th, 2017, a member with the City of Miami Fire Rescue was a victim of a hideous, distasteful act of hate in one of our fire stations," Zahralban said in an email to reporters this afternoon. "This Lieutenant of 17 years with the department discovered his family photos were defaced with lewd and sexually explicit renderings and a noose draped over one of the photos. This was immediately reported to my staff, and as a result, I personally responded to the station. Appalled by my observation, I immediately requested the Miami Police Department investigate the matter and temporarily transferred all personnel assigned to that station, per our department policy."