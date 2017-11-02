 


Here Are Photos of the Noose and Penis Graffiti That Got Six Miami Firefighters Fired
Miami Fire Rescue

Jerry Iannelli | November 2, 2017 | 5:56pm
What in hell is going on with racist South Florida firefighters lately? Months after a white Pompano Beach firefighter was canned in August for hanging a noose over a black firefighter's seat in a city truck, Miami now has its own disgusting racism scandal. Six firefighters were terminated this week for hanging a noose over a black veteran firefighter's family photographs.

After the Miami Herald broke news of the firings yesterday, Miami Fire-Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban released images taken from the crime scene this afternoon. And they sure are gross. The firefighters removed the victim's family photos, drew ejaculating penises all over them, and then hung a tiny noose over the central frame.

"On September 9th, 2017, a member with the City of Miami Fire Rescue was a victim of a hideous, distasteful act of hate in one of our fire stations," Zahralban said in an email to reporters this afternoon. "This Lieutenant of 17 years with the department discovered his family photos were defaced with lewd and sexually explicit renderings and a noose draped over one of the photos. This was immediately reported to my staff, and as a result, I personally responded to the station. Appalled by my observation, I immediately requested the Miami Police Department investigate the matter and temporarily transferred all personnel assigned to that station, per our department policy."

A report from the Miami Police Department shows investigators initially considered the incident a possible case of criminal vandalism. The report simply noted a "piece of white rope" had been left on one of the photographs.

Zahralban confirmed what City Manager Daniel Alfonso announced yesterday: A whopping 11 firefighters were suspended for having some sort of involvement with the vandalism, and six were ultimately fired. The fire chief also released the employees' termination letters — the perpetrators include Harold Santana, Justin Rumbaugh, Kevin Meizoso, David Rivera, and supervisors Alejandro Sese and William Bryson.

The termination letters also say the two supervisors lied to Miami-Dade County Police's internal affairs unit.

"You failed to comply with a direct order and provided false statements during a recorded interview, and after being given a direct order to tell the truth, you provided false information regarding your knowledge of the defacing of the photos," Zahralban wrote to Sese and Bryson.

In a statement to reporters yesterday, Alfonso said investigations into the incident remain open and other people could lose their jobs over the vandalism.

"We cannot and will not tolerate behavior that is disrespectful, hurtful, and compromises the integrity of the department and the City of Miami," Alfonso wrote. The city will hold a news conference tomorrow morning to discuss the incident further.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times’ daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

