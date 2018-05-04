Does Pat Riley Really Have One Last Championship Run in Him?

Pat Riley hasn't only reinvented the Miami Heat roster numerous times in his two-plus decades running the team, he for all intents and purposes, invented the Heat. Riley repeatedly has taken the ordinary and turned it into extraordinary. Past or present, he is the Miami Heat. Without him, everything is different.

The white elephant in the room, however, is the giant question every fan is asking: Can Pat Riley defy all odds and scale the NBA mountain again? Or, a better question might be: Does he truly have the energy and patience to win another title, given all that he's up against?

In his fiery post-season press conference last week, Riley insisted he plans to give one hell of a try at making another run at a title. Whether or not he can see it out until the end is another story. Because right now the Heat aren't remotely close to contending, and Riley has hinted many times in the past he's not long for his current job.