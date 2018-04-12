Parkland Teacher Who Backed Armed School Staff Arrested After Leaving Glock in Public Bathroom

After the mass shooting that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, most Florida teachers were horrified by the push from President Donald Trump and GOP legislators to arm teachers. But one vocal Parkland faculty member — science teacher Sean Simpson — said he would be open to packing heat in the classroom.

"I know there are some of us that are willing to take the training if it was offered and probably be another line of defense," he told MSNBC. "But, again, that is a complicated subject, and I'm not sure if it's the answer."

Well, it's probably not the answer for Simpson. This past Sunday, Broward Sheriff's deputies arrested the 43-year-old teacher after he forgot his Glock 9mm in a public bathroom stall, where a drunk homeless man promptly picked it up and fired it.