Police Report Active Shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County

A gunman has apparently opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, just west of Deerfield Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) announced moments ago that multiple victims had been reported at the scene. The nearby Coral Springs Police Department has instructed residents to avoid the area and told teachers and students to remain on lockdown until further notice.
Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters before 4:30 p.m. today that multiple people have been killed. BSO announced this afternoon that 14 people had been reported injured, but that number is expected to climb as the
BSO has confirmed that police have apprehended one possible suspect who had fled. The Miami Herald reports that the student, 19-year-old Nicolas de Jesus Cruz, was a recent graduate who had been reported in the past for making threats at the school. The Herald spoke to one Douglas High math teacher who said Cruz had been banned from entering the school while wearing a backpack.
"Students/Teachers #Douglas High School: Remain barricaded inside until police reach you," Coral Springs Police warned via Twitter earlier this afternoon. Nearly 3,000 students attend the school.
According to news cameras hovering over the scene, the school appears to be in a state of chaos: Signs of blood can be seen on the sidewalk, and students have been filmed receiving CPR. Students ran out of the school just before 3:10 p.m.:
Traffic outside the school has frozen amid the chaos:
February 14, 2018
This is a breaking story. This post will be updated.
