Law enforcement gather near the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Photo by Ian Witlen / theCameraClicks.com

Police Report Active Shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County

Jerry Iannelli | February 14, 2018 | 3:12pm
AA

A gunman has apparently opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, just west of Deerfield Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) announced moments ago that multiple victims had been reported at the scene. The nearby Coral Springs Police Department has instructed residents to avoid the area and told teachers and students to remain on lockdown until further notice.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters before 4:30 p.m. today that multiple people have been killed. BSO announced this afternoon that 14 people had been reported injured, but that number is expected to climb as the hours drag on. Reporters on the scene have estimated as many as 20 may be hurt.

BSO has confirmed that police have apprehended one possible suspect who had fled. The Miami Herald reports that the student, 19-year-old Nicolas de Jesus Cruz, was a recent graduate who had been reported in the past for making threats at the school. The Herald spoke to one Douglas High math teacher who said Cruz had been banned from entering the school while wearing a backpack.

Parents wait to hear from their children underneath the overpass.
Photo by Ian Witlen / theCameraClicks.com

"Students/Teachers #Douglas High School: Remain barricaded inside until police reach you," Coral Springs Police warned via Twitter earlier this afternoon. Nearly 3,000 students attend the school.

One student posted graphic video of the shooting from inside the school. The clip shows a group of students huddling in a corner as shots ring out through the building:

According to news cameras hovering over the scene, the school appears to be in a state of chaos: Signs of blood can be seen on the sidewalk, and students have been filmed receiving CPR. Students ran out of the school just before 3:10 p.m.:

Traffic outside the school has frozen amid the chaos:

This is a breaking story. This post will be updated.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned his master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

