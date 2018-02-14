Police Report Active Shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County

A gunman has apparently opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, just west of Deerfield Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) announced moments ago that multiple victims had been reported at the scene. The nearby Coral Springs Police Department has instructed residents to avoid the area and told teachers and students to remain on lockdown until further notice.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters before 4:30 p.m. today that multiple people have been killed. BSO announced this afternoon that 14 people had been reported injured, but that number is expected to climb as the hours drag on. Reporters on the scene have estimated as many as 20 may be hurt.

BSO has confirmed that police have apprehended one possible suspect who had fled. The Miami Herald reports that the student, 19-year-old Nicolas de Jesus Cruz, was a recent graduate who had been reported in the past for making threats at the school. The Herald spoke to one Douglas High math teacher who said Cruz had been banned from entering the school while wearing a backpack.