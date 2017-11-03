Papa John's CEO Is Worse Than Donald Trump

Papa John's founder John Schnatter this week claimed he has lost $70 million, at least partially due to the NFL controversy that centers on players kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice and inequality. “This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago," Schnatter said. “The [NFL] controversy is polarizing the customer, polarizing the country.”

That claim is more bogus than the tomato sauce Schnatter uses on his pies.

Since the season began, NFL owners such as the Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones have claimed some sponsors don't like the controversy the protests have generated. But not a single advertiser went on record until Schnatter opened his big mouth.