 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Former Sweetwater Commissioner Isolina Maroño has filed a lawsuit saying political corruption was to blame for a 2017 traffic stop she believes cost her an election victory.EXPAND
Former Sweetwater Commissioner Isolina Maroño has filed a lawsuit saying political corruption was to blame for a 2017 traffic stop she believes cost her an election victory.
photos courtesy of City of Sweetwater, Sweetwater Post via FlickrCC

Ousted Sweetwater Commissioner Blames Political Corruption for Campaign Loss

Jessica Lipscomb | June 22, 2018 | 8:42am
AA

In April 2017, just a few weeks before Sweetwater's elections, Commissioner Isolina Maroño and mayoral candidate Saul Díaz were riding in a car together when they were stopped by police. Inside the vehicle, officers found multiple absentee ballots belonging to Maroño's relatives.

Officials confirmed to local media that they were investigating possible voter fraud, and when the city election rolled around in May, Maroño lost. This past January, prosecutors filed charges against the former commissioner for violating a county ordinance involving possession of mail-in ballots.

Related Stories

Now, Maroño — the mother of former city Mayor Manuel Maroño, who was sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty in a conspiracy case — is fighting back. Last week, she filed a lawsuit against the county, saying the traffic stop was politically motivated.

"This was a targeted stop," says Maroño's lawyer, Jose Herrera. "They had private investigators that were bird-dogging them."

Maroño's complaint outlines a theory dating back to late 2016, when a political committee launched a campaign to recall Mayor Orlando Lopez. The effort failed but effectively divided the city's commission candidates into two slates: Lopez's supporters and Lopez's opposition.

According to the suit, Maroño was perceived to be a Lopez supporter and therefore came under surveillance from operatives in the opposition. The ex-commissioner claims her opponents hired private investigators with ties to the county police department who then started rumors that Maroño and her allies were involved in voter fraud.

"The plan or tactic was to make allegations of election fraud against Mayor Lopez's supporters so that law enforcement could pre-textually initiate an investigation and the fact of that 'investigation' could be disseminated to the media to intimidate and/or dissuade Sweetwater residents from associating and/or supporting those candidates supporting Mayor Lopez's administration," the complaint alleges.

Maroño's case also raises questions about the traffic stop and the county ordinance she was charged with violating. Her attorney says the ballots inside the vehicle belonged to Maroño's aunt, uncle, and cousin and were inside sealed envelopes Maroño planned to stick in the mail. The lawsuit argues the county's ordinance conflicts with a state law that says it's fine for a person to possess other people's absentee ballots as long as he or she doesn't accept compensation for mailing them in.

"The state statute preempts the county from enacting this ordinance," Herrera says.

As of now, the county has yet to file a response to the accusations; a spokesperson declined to comment on the pending litigation.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is a staff writer for Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >