Ocean Drive Was Great Without Umbrellas Last Week

EXPAND Courtesy of Mitch Novick

Both north and south of Miami, Hurricane Matthew was an unmitigated disaster. More than one thousand Haitians died in the storm, while at least 21 fatalities have been reported in the U.S. so far. Miami completely lucked out as the storm stayed far enough off the coast to barely graze the area.

There was even a shining silver lining to all the ultimately unnecessary hurricane prep in Dade County. For one whole evening, there weren't any gigantic umbrellas lining the sidewalks along Ocean Drive. And a lot of Miami Beach residents seemed thrilled with the change.

"It looked great," Sherbrooke Hotel owner Mitch Novick tells New Times. Novick is an ardent critic of the street's umbrella "gauntlet," where restaurant hosts and hostesses hawk their wares at tourists and try to lure them into their bars. "" That’s how it looked 30 years ago."

Novick was far from the only person to notice: One Facebook user even compiled a video of how peaceful and serene the area looked before Matthew floated by.

"Look how beautiful it is without all the umbrellas blocking these iconic buildings," user Lori Bakkum wrote.

The umbrellas have become the central focus in a heated debate over the future of Ocean Drive itself — many longtime residents and business owners claim Miami's most famous street has decayed into a crime-ridden tourist trap in recent years.

"We have turned Ocean Drive into one of the most horrible streets in America," Ocean Drive magazine founder Jerry Powers told New Times in August. "I think if LeBron was coming here today, he'd say, 'I'm taking my talents to Wynwood."

In response, Miami Beach officials agreed to implement a 10-point plan to fix residents' issues with the block. Among them: Limiting the size and scope of restaurants' tables, chairs, and umbrellas. But some people, like Novick, don't think the city's plan goes far enough to fix the block's issues.

On Thursday night, just after local meteorologists started Tweeting out news that Miami's hurricane risk had passed, a few pedestrians strolled around Ocean Drive was calm. And, sans umbrella, the block was marvelous: Passersby could easily step back and stare at the iconic neon lights warming the night sky overhead, rather than being forced to duck under a 12-foot umbrellas, or running to dodge a restaurant hostess, club promoter, or flying margarita glass.

"I was admiring that you could see the buildings entirely," Novick says. "You don't have the first floor obscured with inappropriate umbrellas and awnings."

Novick apparently got so excited that he whipped out a camera and started snapping shots. Here's a before-and-after series:

EXPAND Mitch Novick

EXPAND Mitch Novick

Novick says he isn't happy with the city's 10-point plan at all, and thinks the awning restrictions don't do nearly enough to keep the streets clear.

"The way I see this, with what was approved, you're going to have very little improvement," he says. Now that Ocean Drive residents got a taste of life without awnings, perhaps more folks are inclined to agree with him.

