Impeach Trump Now, Then Sue Him for Slander

Black people voted big against Donald Trump. He won only 8 percent of our vote. Whites elected him. And now they need to impeach him.

Then Barack Obama should sue him for slander.

Soon-to-be-unemployed FBI Director James Comey came out this morning and told Congress that Trump had lied about being wiretapped by Obama during the campaign. And then Comey confirmed his agency is investigating ties between the Russians and Trump's election effort.

Comey clearly said the Russians hacked the Democratic National Committee. It doesn't take a smart person to know that if someone hacks the DNC, he's doing so to taint an election.

And Trump is part of this. Ties have been confirmed between the Russians and the president. Michael Flynn, Trump's national security adviser, met with the Russians and was paid by other governments. Trump's campaign chief, Paul Manafort, has deep ties to the Russian government. All of this has been confirmed. And Trump himself makes serious money off good relations with the Russians. That's evident even if he won't release his tax returns.

It's just plain obvious, like one plus one equals two.

Trump is the guy who has to stand up there, like they do in the movies and sometimes in real life, and say we are invading another country for specific reasons. We Americans need to believe him when he says this. How can we believe a guy who lies this much? If we can't take what he says seriously when we go to war, we have no choice but to remove him from office. It doesn't matter if we're black or white.

Illustration by Alex Izaguirre

I agree with some of the things Trump says. He moved advocacy of historically black colleges into the White House, for instance. But that doesn't matter. He can't be our leader if we can't trust him.

What he has done is on the level of what Richard Nixon did. Lies and dishonesty just won't fly. It's worse than Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, and the House of Representatives impeached him. Now that Republican House needs to impeach Trump.

White people who voted for Trump are just finding out the system is rigged, something black people have known all along. The people who supported him need to get out of their minivans and take action now.

