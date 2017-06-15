City Manager Asks North Miami Police Chief to Step Down After Charles Kinsey Shooting

Behavioral technician Charles Kinsey (left) was shot by North Miami Police Officer Jonathan Aledda last July 18. screencap via YouTube

The North Miami Police Department is in a state of disarray. One of its officers, Jonathan Aledda, recently became the first Miami-area cop in 24 years to be charged for an on-duty shooting after Aledda's gunfire hit Charles Kinsey, an unarmed black behavioral therapist, in the leg while he was trying to help an autistic man.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Police Chief Gary Eugene told the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that his department was disorganized, plagued by infighting, and unable to handle basic things like securing the crime-scene after Kinsey was shot. He also claimed that cops tried to force a commander to lie to protect Aledda, and had attempted to frame a fellow commander, Emile Hollant, by pretending he'd lied to chief about what he'd witnessed.

Now, Eugene confirms to New Times that City Manager Larry Spring has asked him to step down.

"It was an offer," Eugene said via phone today, audibly groaning when asked whether he'd been fired outright. "I cannot talk about it more than that." A police spokesperson declined to comment, and a city spokesperson did not answer an call from New Times. City Manager Larry Spring also did not immediately answer a call today.

A source with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed some of the parameters of what Spring handed to the chief: The source said the city placed Eugene on administrative leave, told him not to have any contact with the police department, and gave him 21 days to accept the terms of the deal or be fired outright.

The move further escalates the shenanigans coming out of North Miami PD this week. The chief has actually been out on pre-approved medical leave for the last two weeks. But the cop put in charge — Assistant Chief Larry Juriga — is the same cop Eugene accused of framing Hollant, the commander.

Yesterday, with the chief gone, Juriga used his powers as acting chief to issue Hollant his termination papers.

"It's pretty obvious they're hiding something," Hollant's lawyer, Michael Joseph, told New Times yesterday.

Juriga is now the acting chief for the time being.

But Eugene also contradicted himself in separate interviews after the Kinsey shooting. In a sworn statement to FDLE, he claimed that Hollant was innocent. But then Eugene told his own Internal Affairs investigators that Hollant "absolutely lied" to him about whether he witnessed the Kinsey shooting that day. It's unclear which of the two statements Eugene gave is actually true.

Rios Soto, the autistic man caught in the middle of the shooting, has also sued the City of North Miami, claiming that investigators detained him and violated his civil rights on the chief's watch after the shooting occurred.

This is a breaking story. This post will be updated.

