menu

North Miami Beach Commissioner Posts Fake, Islamophobic News on Facebook

Miami Senator Wants Florida to Pay Jurors Minimum Wage


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

North Miami Beach Commissioner Posts Fake, Islamophobic News on Facebook

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Brittany Shammas
North Miami Beach Commissioner Posts Fake, Islamophobic News on Facebook
Facebook
A A

Last week, a ludicrously fake story about the Supreme Court abolishing the teaching of Islam in public schools began spreading across conservative so-called news sites. The article circulated with clickbait-y headlines celebrating Donald Trump-appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch for supposedly pissing off Muslims and Obama.

If the story somehow didn't automatically register as fake news, a little Googling easily proves its claims false. Gorsuch's first day on the high court wasn't until this past Monday, days after fake-news site America's Last Line of Defense posted its article. And as Snopes points out, the court didn't even hear any cases involving religion in schools before Gorsuch showed up.

The dubious validity of the story was apparent even to a few savvy, disappointed commenters on Conservative World Daily. Alas, the same can't be said for North Miami Beach Councilman Anthony DeFillipo, who yesterday excitedly posted the article to his Facebook page and repeatedly insisted it was "Fact!!" even after dozens of his constituents pointed out it was literally a made-up story.

"Here comes the sun!" DeFillipo wrote above a link to the story on a totally legit-sounding site called donaldtrumpnews.co. "America grew balls again! #USA the integrity of this nation shall never be compromised!!!"

Related Stories

Commenters quickly pointed out the story was faker than Trump's tan.

"Congratulations on being too stupid to recognize an obviously fake news story, as well as a flaming Islamophobic racist," a commenter named Sagiv Edelman wrote. "For those who continue to believe running for public office is too daunting, may you continue to serve as a reminder that if someone as odious and dumb as you can get elected, then surely they have a fighting shot."

But DeFillipo, a property manager elected to North Miami Beach's council in 2013, refused to back down. He responded to critics with made-up quotes the story claimed were from a ruling written by Gorsuch. 

Among them: “We should [sic] be teaching any religions in this country besides standard Judeo-Christianity, as our founders wanted, and we certainly shouldn’t be filling the children with lies about Islam being a 'religion of peace' when they see the carnage on the news almost every day.”

North Miami Beach Commissioner Posts Fake, Islamophobic News on Facebook
Facebook

The bogus article claimed schools would now be allowed to teach students only about radical Islam "and what students can do to stop it." It ended by cheering the win for Christianity, adding that "thanks to our president we can get back to respecting our true values and the normal every day worshipping of the only real God."

Upcoming Events

For the record, public schools are not allowed to teach religion, though they can teach about it in a secular context.

That DeFillipo could be bamboozled by patently fake news is alarming; more concerning is his apparent delight over a story that paints Islam as violent and contrary to American values and trumpets Judaism and Christianity as the only legitimate religions in the United States.

By early Wednesday morning, DeFillipo deleted the post. The commissioner — who was recently in the news as one of the backers of North Miami Beach's FBI-investigated move to privatize its water supply — hasn't replied to an email from New Times asking about his penchant for fake news.

Brittany Shammas
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born in Orlando and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after her family decided to trade the Sunshine State for the frozen Midwest. Upon graduating from Michigan State University, where she was a writer and editor for the school paper, she promptly moved back to Florida. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel, where she wrote about crime, general assignment, and education. She joined New Times in 2016.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >