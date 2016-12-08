Nine Insane Things People Tried Take Through Florida Airports This Year

via TSA's Instagram

Last month, a truly heroic traveler strolled into Miami International Airport, strode up to the TSA security line, and whipped out a gold-plated gas mask spiked with high-caliber ammunition.

Turns out, as the TSA notes, "post-apocalyptic, bullet-adorned gas masks" are not allowed aboard airplanes. Who knew?

Hundreds of dangerous and simply baffling items have been snagged at security lines at Florida airports this year. Thanks to the TSA's highly entertaining Instagram account, which chronicles the craziest shit confiscated around the nation, we can all point and laugh and be very thankful we didn't have to fly next to a man trying to breath through a bullet-studded mask for an entire flight.

Here's the other weirdest stuff the TSA caught at Sunshine State airports in 2016:

1. A rusty murderin' ax stuffed into suitcase lining in Tampa

via TSA's Instagram

2. A cane-sword — perfect weapon for elderly assassins — in Pensacola

via TSA's Instagram

3. Sweeney Todd's lethal comb in Tally

via TSA's Instagram

4. A Panama City dude who thought a "pistol-crossbow" would be cool on an airplane

via TSA's Instagram account

5. A knife shaped like a bullet in Fort Myers

via TSA's Instagram

6. Hundreds of bullets stuffed into a battery in Fort Lauderdale

via TSA's Instagram

7. An angry IT guy's blade inside a hard drive in Fort Myers

via TSA's Instagram

8. A straight-up handgun at MIA