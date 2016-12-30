New Times Ten Most Popular Longreads of 2016

Covers via Miami New Times

By most sane measurements, 2016 has been worse than a straight-to-Netflix movie starring Adam Sandler and Kevin James. But for longform journalism at New Times, it's been a hell of a great 12 months.

Our staff writers traveled to Cuba to hang with skateboarders and tattoo artists, chronicled rising seas and dangerous roads and narrated the rise of viral DJs and famed club promoters. Our stories featured on Longreads and Deadspin and — most importantly — told in-depth stories of this maddening, amazing city we all live in.

We've crunched the numbers and these were our ten most read longreads of the year:

illustration by Kristin Bjornson

10) Cryptsy Founder Paul Vernon Disappeared, Along With Millions of His Customers' Cash By Jessica Lipscomb: A South Florida Bitcoin pioneer seemed to go bust and lose everything — unless he really took all his customers' cash and fled to China.

9) Ocean Drive's Party Days Could End as City Leaders Push Alcohol Crackdown By Jessica Lipscomb: Amid rising crime and fading tourism, Miami Beach's leaders brawl over how to save the city's most iconic stretch.

Tim Canova stands in front of an American flag in his downtown Hollywood office. Photo by Jerry Iannelli

8) Inside Tim Canova's Bernie-Fueled Bid to Upset U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz By Jerry Iannelli: A professor tries to take on the head of the Democratic National Committee in a South Florida primary — and thanks to Bernie Sanders-supporting grassroots, he nearly upends the power structure.

Mark "the Shark" Quartiano in his office. Photo by Stian Roenning

7) Mark the Shark, Miami's Most Famed Deep-Sea Hunter, Fends Off Critics By Brittany Shammas: Mark the Shark has spent decades atop Miami's shark-hunting scene, but tastes have changed and his killing ways have now brought the wrath of the Internet.

Dr. Ivan Rusilko injects himself with vitamins and minerals at least once a day. Photo by Monica McGivern

6) South Beach's Elite Pay Thousands for IV Therapy Even Though Critics Say It's a Scam By Brittany Shammas: IV therapy clinics are a booming industry across South Beach, promising healthier life — or just hangover cures — but the science is far from certain.

illustration by Miche Ratto

5) Miami Beach's $400 Million Sea-Level Rise Plan Is Unprecedented, but Not Everyone Is Sold By Jessica Weiss: Sea level rise threatens Miami Beach like no other city in America and under Mayor Philip Levine, the city is waging an all-out war on the phenomenon. Will it work?

Grutman met Hulk Hogan after LIV opened, and the two have been close friends since. Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

4) How David Grutman, Miami's Nightlife Kingpin, Turned LIV Into America's Biggest Club By Ryan Pfeffer: David Grutman is a dynamo who has turned a club inside the Fontainebleau Hotel into one of America's most profitable, with a little help from his celebrity friends.

Canita Stanisclasse (center), raised Stan in rural West Palm Beach with his siblings, Ben, Ashley, and Justina, who isn't pictured here. Photo by Ian Witlen / TheCameraClicks.com

3) A South Florida Boxing Rivalry Leads To Cold-Blooded Murder By Tim Elfrink: For years, Stan Stanisclasse — a promising boxer with Olympic aspirations — pummeled a would-be rival named Darrel Telisme in the ring, until one day Telisme shot him in the head.

Illustration by Tristan Elwell

2) DJ Khaled's Origin Story By Ryan Pfeffer: How did a DJ best known for shouting his own name become the Internet's favorite Snapchat star?

Miami-Dade County Corrections Department / Warner Bros. Pictures

1) The Real Story Behind the Movie War Dogs By Tim Elfrink: The movie War Dogs tells an incredible story of a group of Miami Beach stoners selling international arms, but in real life, the characters are still at war over betrayal — and millions of missing dollars.

