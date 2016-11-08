New Times' 2016 Election Day Live-Blog

Well, here we are. It's been 17 months since Donald Trump announced his candidacy by declaring that Mexican immigrants are criminals and rapists. It's also been two days since the FBI announced it won't charge Clinton for her deleted emails, but those last 48 hours somehow managed to feel longer than that first year-and-a-half.

Regardless: Today marks the end of what might go down as the most tumultuous, poisonous presidential election in American history. Reuters says Hillary Clinton has a 90 percent chance of winning.

But a hell of a lot can happen between now and 7 p.m. , when Florida's polls close. (Alaska, the final poll, closes around 12 a.m. EST.) In fact, Trump and Clinton are neck-and-neck in Florida, though the latest early-voting tallies show Clinton with a slight edge.

Today also marks the end for Marco Rubio's apology tour, Debbie Wasserman Schultz's campaign to avoid getting eaten by rabid Bernie Sanders supporters, utility companies' quest to lie to voters about solar power, and (hopefully) a multi-year effort to legalize medical cannabis for sick Floridians, among many other races. It's going to be a wild night.

Scroll down for live updates. In the meantime, we'll be filling in Miami-Dade's ballot as the results come in:

President: Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton

U.S. Senate: Marco Rubio vs. Patrick Murphy

U.S. House of Representatives:

District 23: Joe Kaufman vs. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

District 25: Mario Diaz Balart vs. Alina Valdes

District 26: Carlos Curbelo vs. Joe Garcia

District 27: Ileana Ros-Lehtinen vs. Scott Fuhrman

Miami-Dade County Mayor: Carlos Gimenez vs. Raquel Regalado

State Senate:

District 36: René Garcia vs. Anabella Grohoski Peralta

District 37: Miguel Diaz de la Portilla vs. Jose Javier Rodriguez

District 38: Daphne Campbell vs. Phillip Brutus

District 39: Anitere Flores vs. Debbie Murcarsel-Powell

District 40: Frank Artiles vs. Dwight Bullard

State House:

District 103: Manny Diaz Jr. vs. Ivette Gonzalez Petkovich

District 105: Carlos Trujillo vs. Patricio Moreno

District 110: Jose Oliva vs. Carlos A. Puentes Sr.

District 111: Bryan Avila vs. Sevi Miyar

District 112: Rosy Palomino vs. Nicholas X. Duran

District 113: Jonathan H. Parker vs. David Richardson

District 115: Michael Bileca vs. Jeffrey Doc Solomon

District 116: Jose Felix Diaz vs. Heath Rassner

District 118: David Rivera vs. Robert Ascenzio

District 119: Jeanette M. Nuñez vs. Jeniffer Pinell

District 120: Holly Raschein vs. Dan Horton

Amendments:

Amendment 1: Utilty-backed anti-solar amendment

Amendment 2: Medical cannabis legalization

Circuit Judge, 11th Circuit

Group 34: Mark Blumstein vs. Luis Perez-Medina

Group 52: Carol "Jodie" Breece vs. Oscar Rodrigez-Fonts

School Board:

District 1: Steve Gallon vs. Wilbert T. Holloway

District 6: Modesto "Mo" Abety vs. Maria Teresa Rojas

Live Updates:

6:56 p.m.: If Clinton wants to take Florida, she'll need a heck of a lot of help from the state's bluest counties, Miami-Dade and Broward. So far, it appears voter-turnout is on her side: CBS Miami reports that Broward County, one of the most solidly blue areas in America, broke an all-time turnout record, which means Trump might have a rough night once analysts call the Sunshine State.

Good news for Clinton and ergo bad news for Trump in FL's most Democratic performing major urban county https://t.co/L3qZvPcfwW — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 8, 2016

FL counties turnout vs. 2012 total at 5:40pm

Broward +63,145 (+8.3%)

Duval +10,020 (+2.4%)

Pinellas +20,175 (+4.4%) — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) November 8, 2016

In Miami-Dade, analysts are projecting a 70 percent voter turnout, which is lower than historical averages. But thanks to population and voter-registration growth, it appears that more people will cast votes this year in Miami than in years past. Overall, the numbers favor Clinton.

2012 total was 757k. So the turnout rate may fall, but raw votes are up in these solid blue counties. https://t.co/KhxoHlXaxe — Matthew Burton (@matthewburton) November 8, 2016

6:00 p.m.: With an hour left before polls close, it's worth parsing out which races are even worth worrying about. Obviously, people are reporting so much Trump/Clinton anxiety that the New Yorker is recommending everyone sit down and listen to the Five Stairsteps' "Oooh Child" on repeat, so obviously, the presidential race is going to be close. And Trump can't win without taking Florida. But you all knew that already.

But Florida's two amendment races are set to be nail-biters, as well. Despite the fact that roughly 80 percent of Floridians say they support medical cannabis legalization, the measure needs to hit a very high approval threshold — 60 percent — to become law. It failed in 2014, despite approval from 58 percent of the voting bloc. Average Floridians seem like they really want medicinal weed, but things sure seemed that way in 2014, too.

Likewise, the vote on Amendment 1 — the fraudulently written, utility-backed amendment that would actually make it harder for Floridians to get solar panels at home —is going to come down to the wire as well. The amendment's ballot language should honestly be illegal, as the ballots themselves just tell citizens that the measure will let people keep solar panels at their houses. But thanks to a hard-nosed effort from newspapers and environmental activists, people have gotten hip to the fact that the bill would actually give companies like Florida Power & Light added control over who can have solar power. Support for the bill sunk like a stone in the last few weeks, dropping from around 84 percent in September to 59.8 percent in October — just .2 percent under the threshold it needs to pass.

At least two big races seem to be headed for blowouts. Most analysts predict Marco Rubio will cruise to victory over Patrick Murphy. The latest Quinnipiac Poll, which previously said the race was "too close to call," now has Rubio up seven points on Murphy. Murphy could still win, but it'd be a massive upset.

And despite the fact that county mayoral challenger Raquel Regalado forced the Miami-Dade mayor's race into a runoff last August, Carlos Gimenez is all-but-certain to earn a second stint as county mayor. Perhaps that's why Regalado sued him to knock him off the ballot last week. She failed.

In the meantime: