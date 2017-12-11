Miami Beach Police Hires New Captain of Detectives Facing Gender-Discrimination Lawsuit in New York

In August, a female police officer with the tiny Muttontown, New York police department sued the village and its police chief because she said she'd faced gender discrimination on the job. Jennifer Lavin's suit alleged that after she was injured while handcuffing an emotionally disturbed person, Chief Phil Pulaski refused to grant her line-of-duty benefits or light duty and blamed her pregnancy for her pain.

The lawsuit is still pending, but now Pulaski is on his way to becoming the Miami Beach Police Department's captain of detectives. That's despite a department policy that says job applicants who are the subject of any legal action "will not be processed until such action is concluded."

Former city commissioner Michael Grieco (who himself resigned his seat and gave up his reelection bid after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge related to a campaign finance scandal) shared the news on Twitter along with a link to a story about the Muttontown lawsuit. "Smh," he wrote.