High-Profile Michigan Attorney Who's Facing Five Sexual Assault Lawsuits Is Hit With a Miami Case

In mid-May, Michigan lawyer Michael Morse was served with a $10 million sexual assault lawsuit from a woman who said he grabbed her breasts during a photo op. Nine days later, another woman came forward with similar accusations. Since then, three others have filed separate lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

Now those allegations have now followed Morse to Miami. Another woman says Morse, a high-profile personal injury attorney with Super Bowl commercials and a special toll-free number (855-MIKE-WINS), groped her breasts in the back of a car while in South Florida on vacation last December. She's now filed her own lawsuit. Morse has denied all the women's claims, and his attorney, Deborah Gordon, calls the complaints "fake suits."

"None of these cases have merit," Gordon tells New Times.

The latest woman to complain says she was visiting Miami with friends when Morse met up with a mutual friend in her group at a local bar. The woman says that on the ride home, Morse followed her into the back seat, where he slid his hands down her shirt, grabbed her breasts, and asked her to come back to his hotel room. The lawsuit says Morse did this "suddenly and without any permission, inducement, or any other invitation whatsoever."