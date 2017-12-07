Miami's Cruise Industry Gave $23,500 to Senator Who Stopped New Cruise Tax

Next time you see a cruise ship at PortMiami, consider this: Because of a loophole in the U.S. tax code, the companies that rake in billions of dollars each year selling cruises to Kid Rock fans and spring breakers pay no corporate income tax.

The Senate's new tax reform bill originally intended to change that fact. Major cruise lines would have been forced to pay taxes on a portion of their income, putting an extra $70 million in the national coffers each year.

But shortly before it passed, Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan — one of a dozen-plus lawmakers to hold the bill hostage with their demands — succeeded in cutting the proposed tax from the final version.