Pro-Immigrant Protesters Shut Down Downtown Miami Streets Last Night to Save TPS

Donald Trump's election in 2016 famously sparked mass protests all over the world, including Miami, a city previously known for lackadaisical activism and a population that doesn't enjoy taking to the streets if the weather is too hot, too cold, or just warm enough to go to the beach. The city's newfound protest spirit even prompted a few news pieces.
Well, following Trump's series of racist remarks about immigrant communities such as Miami's, a group of 50 to 100 protesters briefly shut down streets in downtown Miami last night. During rush hour around 6:30 p.m., the crowd bottlenecked commuters at SE Second Avenue and Second Street, next to a busy bridge that crosses the Miami River.
The protest — led by local labor and immigrant-rights groups including Service Employees International, Union Florida, the New Florida Majority, Fanm Ayisyen
They'd also like Trump and his defenders, such as human troll and North Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, to stop making transparently racist comments about black and brown people.
"We are facing a racist, xenophobic, misogynist, homophobic administration, which is criminalizing immigrants and deporting people who have been living here and contributing for 30 or 40 years," Bastien shouted as the crowd began to form. "What does the Trump administration have to gain by deporting a Mexican living here for 30 years who is a grandfather? What does it have to gain? Tell me?"
"Nothing!" the crowd shouted in response.
"What does the Trump administration have to gain
"Nothing!" the crowd answered.
Bastien also complained that basic rules and regulations to help TPS recipients such as the 24,000 Haitian immigrants living in the Miami metro area because of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, have not been posted clearly online. She says she persuaded Florida Sen. Bill Nelson today to send the Trump administration a letter demanding TPS recipients be given clearer advice on applying for work permits or other protections. (The Trump administration likely won't acquiesce.)
The group then unfurled a massive red banner declaring they're "Here to stay!" and began marching down Biscayne Boulevard. When they reached the intersections near the Miami River, they hooked right and finally stopped at the aforementioned intersection near the Brickell Bridge. Traffic nearby ground to a halt.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"We will remember in November!" one protester shouted. "We want to make sure we understand that we're watching. We're listening. We see what they're doing and what they aren't doing protecting our families — and that we will remember in November."
The people of #Miami are standing up against the attacks on immigrant communities by Trump and his lackeys. We call for a #CleanDreamAct and to #SaveTPS. We will remember who stood with us and we will vote accordingly in November. pic.twitter.com/EwjcrTe4G4— Tomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) January 18, 2018
The group then took a knee while police frantically blew their whistles in the background.
"We are occupying downtown Miami to send a message to let people know: We shall not be moved until justice is done!" one leader shouted.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!