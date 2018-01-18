Pro-Immigrant Protesters Shut Down Downtown Miami Streets Last Night to Save TPS

. @seiufl , @FLImmigrant , @FANMOrg , @NewFLMajority , @FlStuPwr and others are blocking streets in downtown #Miami to call for a #CleanDreamAct and to #SaveTPS . pic.twitter.com/tUdNhy9RnE

Donald Trump's election in 2016 famously sparked mass protests all over the world, including Miami, a city previously known for lackadaisical activism and a population that doesn't enjoy taking to the streets if the weather is too hot, too cold, or just warm enough to go to the beach. The city's newfound protest spirit even prompted a few news pieces.

Well, following Trump's series of racist remarks about immigrant communities such as Miami's, a group of 50 to 100 protesters briefly shut down streets in downtown Miami last night. During rush hour around 6:30 p.m., the crowd bottlenecked commuters at SE Second Avenue and Second Street, next to a busy bridge that crosses the Miami River.

The protest — led by local labor and immigrant-rights groups including Service Employees International, Union Florida, the New Florida Majority, Fanm Ayisyen nan Miyami, the Florida Immigrant Coalition, and the Florida Student Power Network — began at 4:45 p.m. outside the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, better known as Miami-Dade County Hall. Immigrant-rights leaders, including prominent Haitian-immigrant advocate Marleine Bastien of Fanm Ayisyen nan Miyami, shouted through a bullhorn that the president cannot revoke refugee protections for hundreds of thousands of people and call Haiti, El Salvador, and every African nation "shithole countries" and expect Miamians to remain quiet. The protesters explicitly demanded added temporary protected status (TPS) for the Haitian, Salvadoran, and Honduran immigrants Trump plans to deport next year. The group also demands C ongress pass a full DREAM Act to protect undocumented people brought to the United States as children.