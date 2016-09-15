Miamians Create DeplorableBaskets.com, Get Hacked by Trump Supporters

Despite being a parody site, DeplorableBaskets.com has pissed off tons of Trump fans. Courtesy of the Plantain/Mai Sari

Last weekend, Hillary Clinton made the Mitt Romney-esque mistake of calling half of Donald Trump's supporters a "basket of deplorables." It was a comment that, while perhaps true, was certainly not smart politics.

Pretty much the minute that phrase left Clinton's lips, Bart Motes, a Miami attorney, bought the rights to the website DeplorableBaskets.com. Motes then called his friend, attorney Justin Wales, who maintains the Onion-style, Miami news-satire site the Plantain. Motes suggested Wales crack a few jokes.

So Wales called up some friends, who helped "pretty much create the site within 24 hours."

What they came up with was a site, presented by the Plantain, that sells fake "gift baskets." These come wrapped with a horrendous, Trump-supporting politician inside. One of them includes Rudy Giuliani, who, the site says, "violated the rights of countless New York City’s residents when he was mayor" and "supports the use of unfettered U.S. military power and a jingoistic foreign policy agenda."

Another of the baskets comes with smiling, applauding Florida Gov. (and animatronic Max Schreck impersonator) Rick Scott, who chairs Trump's national Political Action Committee. Then there's one with a scowling state Attorney General Pam Bondi, who may face an FBI probe for taking an illegal donation from Trump and then dropping a state inquiry into Trump University.

DeplorableBaskets.com

The site then requests a donation. Wales says any money DeplorableBaskets makes will just go toward keeping the page online for as long as possible.

It appears the folks at the Plantain need all the help they can get. Mere hours after the site went online this past Tuesday evening, Wales says it was hit with distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which artificially flood a site's servers, max out their bandwidth, and cause pages to crash.

"When I woke up this morning," Wales says, "the was site down under severe DDoS attacks from rogue Trump supporters." Trump has, infamously, mobilized web-savvy millennial white supremacists online, who have come to be known as the "alt-right." The group tends to mingle on sites like 4Chan and often coordinates web attacks on people they don't like. In August, after a hacker published nude photographs of Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones online, the alt-right cheered the move on Twitter, and proceeded to harass her. One of the group's heroes, Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos, was permanently banned from Twitter after the social-media site says Yiannopoulos rallied alt-righters to harass people online.

So, while Wales hasn't been able to pinpoint exactly where the DDoS attacks are coming from yet, the traffic attacks seem most likely to have come from fans of the Donald. "I can't imagine someone who is not a Trump fan would do it," Wales says. He adds the site has been getting targeted traffic spikes consistent with a DDoS surge.

"I joined a Tea Party group on Facebook," he says with a laugh. "I then went in and posted a link to Deplorable Baskets in the group. Very, very quickly after, there was so much vitriol posted about it, the moderators ended up deleting it. Maybe that's where the attack came from."

Wales says the site isn't actually aimed at insulting anyone — just showing that he feels Hillary Clinton wasn't exactly wrong. The politicians who support Trump are, in Wales' estimation, some of the most "deplorable" people in America.

"Chris Christie, Rudy Giuliani, Rick Scott — they've all done awful things," Wales says. "What the website is trying to do, and the Plantain too, is, in a sardonic and satirical manner, get someone to laugh, but also get someone to think."

When New Times started speaking to Wales via phone around 4 p.m. yesterday, both sites were working. By the end of our 20-minute call, both DeplorableBaskets.com and the Plantain's main page had gone down again. Both sites were functioning by this morning.

But Wales has remained upbeat through the hate-barrage. "We've seen all sorts of awful messages about it," he says. "Most of the criticisms just say how deplorable Hillary Clinton and her supporters are instead. But I don't think what Hillary does is deplorable — just regrettable."

"In fact," he adds, "we're thinking of making a sister site for Clinton. We'll call it the 'Receptacle of Regrettables.'"

