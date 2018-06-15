Miamians Need to Earn Nearly $50,000 to Afford a Two-Bedroom Apartment

Living in a home with more than one room shouldn't really be considered a luxury in 21st-century America. The richest nation on the planet certainly has the resources to make sure single working parents or janitors on 12-hour shifts aren't forced to live in hovels. Yet here we are: The nonprofit National Low-Income Housing Coalition released a report yesterday titled "Out of Reach," which details how minimum-wage workers in every single U.S. state cannot afford two-bedroom homes.

In Florida (which actually didn't fare all that poorly among the 50 states), this means residents need to earn about $44,000 per year to comfortably afford rent in a two-bedroom home. And in Miami-Dade County, the results are even worse than state averages: It takes a salary of $48,000 to live in an apartment with more than one bedroom. Because Miami-Dade's median income is a painfully low $43,000, that's not a good sign for housing affordability in South Florida.