Miami Traffic Is So Bad That I Did Yoga on the Highway

Photo by Kristin Bjornsen

Hi, I’m Kristin. I'm the art director at Miami New Times, and I'm used to suffering in South Florida's agonizing traffic. Most days I spend at least 40 minutes each way trapped in my car, slogging between my house in Broward County and our office in Wynwood.

Yesterday, I finally snapped. It was 9:45 a.m. and I was northbound on the massive Golden Glades express lanes overpass. Traffic slowed to a crawl. Then it stopped. Forever.

We didn't know it, but an armored bank truck had flipped further down the highway, shutting every lane. For nearly two hours, we sat there. I was running out of gas. I kept cutting my engine to conserve fuel. It was hot. I was bored. And I am an unintentional troll.

After the first hour, I was preparing to make a “Need Gas” sign with a piece of Costco cardboard in my trunk. I wondered if I could roll downhill and make it to King of Diamonds for some afternoon strippers. Would UberEats deliver to me up here? Maybe we'll all just starve to death and die on this highway.