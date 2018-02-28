 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Chosen to Run New York City School District
photo by Michael McElroy

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Chosen to Run New York City School District

Jerry Iannelli | February 28, 2018 | 7:10pm
AA

Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade County Schools' acclaimed superintendent, is leaving his post after nearly a decade and taking over the New York City public school system, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio announced today.

Carhvalho, 51, has been one of the few (and we do mean few) examples of good governance and solid leadership in Miami over the last 10 years. While many of his predecessors were generally seen as unpopular with the public, graduation rates in Miami-Dade County Public Schools jumped from 60.5 percent to 80.4 percent (an all-time high) under his tenure. Carvalho's 345,000-student school district was awarded the prestigious Broad Prize for Urban Education, which honors school districts that improve the lives of minority students, in 2012. The American Association of School Administrators named Carvalho the "Superintendent of the Year" in 2014.

Carvalho will take over for retiring New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña. His new agency oversees 1,800 schools, 75,000 teachers, 1.1 million students, and $24 billion in education funding.

While the New York Times, Politico, and most other New York City media outlets have reported that the job-change is a done deal (Politico reports that the decision was made weeks ago but delayed due to the Parkland massacre), a Miami-Dade County Schools spokesperson told the Miami Herald today that, as of 6:30 p.m., Carvalho had not yet accepted the post. Right at the same time, however, De Blasio was welcoming Carvalho to New York:

Carvalho, who came to the United States as a 17-year-old undocumented immigrant from Lisbon, Portugal, has spent his entire career working within Dade Schools. He began his professional life teaching math at Miami Jackson Senior High School. He worked his way up from there: When he was named Superintendent of the Year in 2014, Miami-Dade School Board President Perla Taberes Hantman said it was because he knew and valued "the people who are already here.”

Rumors have swirled for years that Carvalho, a self-described "social liberal and fiscal conservative," was mulling a run for congress. He confirmed last year that political insiders had been "courting" him to run for office to replace retiring Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, but he ultimately declined, telling the Miami Herald that he was too committed to the school district. (Rumors also swirled that Carvahlo was being considered to run Hillary Clinton's Department of Education, but that reality never transpired.)

While Carvalho has been a loud and vocal critic of President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric and crackdown, Carvalho has otherwise described himself as a "political free agent" and is not a registered Democrat. He has overseen the expansion of charter and magnet schools across Miami-Dade County, but has also fought diligently against Tallahassee's constant attempts to de-fund public education statewide. He has been one of the loudest voice lobbying against HB 7069, a 2017 education-funding bill that siphoned money from public schools and toward charters. He has also deliberately fought to keep the district's music, arts, and extracurricular programs protected from budget cuts and has remained on good terms with the Dade County teacher's union.

Carvalho's lone major scandal came in 2008, just after he took office: Leaked emails showed the married Carvalho and a former education reporter for the Miami Herald, who by then had moved onto the Boston Globe, had engaged in a flirtatious, possibly sexual relationship while Carvalho was the district's assistant superintendent. While nothing major seemed to have transpired, the incident did cost the reporter her job, since flirting with and/or having sex with the people you're covering isn't remotely "ethical."

Miamians have been altogether thankful that this seemed to be the only minor bump in Carvahlo's tenure. The neighboring Broward County Public School district seems to fight its way through a new corruption scandal by the month.

Instead, New Times named Carvahlo a "Miracle Man" in 2011.

"I look forward to welcoming our new chancellor to New York City, and to working with him in the years ahead as we deepen achievement in our classrooms and build on the outstanding record of accomplishment that Chancellor Fariña has delivered across the five boroughs," De Blasio tweeted this afternoon.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned his master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

Popular Stories

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >