Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Chosen to Run New York City School District

Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade County Schools' acclaimed superintendent, is leaving his post after nearly a decade and taking over the New York City public school system, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio announced today.

Carhvalho , 51, has been one of the few (and we do mean few) examples of good governance and solid leadership in Miami over the last 10 years. While many of his predecessors were generally seen as unpopular with the public, graduation rates in Miami-Dade County Public Schools jumped from 60.5 percent to 80.4 percent (an all-time high) under his tenure. Carvalho's 345,000-student school district was awarded the prestigious Broad Prize for Urban Education, which honors school districts that improve the lives of minority students, in 2012. The American Association of School Administrators named Carvalho the "Superintendent of the Year" in 2014.



Carvalho will take over for retiring New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña. His new agency oversees 1,800 schools, 75,000 teachers, 1.1 million students, and $24 billion in education funding.

While the New York Times, Politico, and most other New York City media outlets have reported that the job-change is a done deal (Politico reports that the decision was made weeks ago but delayed due to the Parkland massacre), a Miami-Dade County Schools spokesperson told the Miami Herald today that, as of 6:30 p.m., Carvalho had not yet accepted the post. Right at the same time, however, De Blasio was welcoming Carvalho to New York: