Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Chosen to Run New York City School District

Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade County Schools' acclaimed superintendent, is leaving his post after nearly a decade and taking over the New York City public school system, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio announced today.
Carvalho will take over for retiring New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña. His new agency oversees 1,800 schools, 75,000 teachers, 1.1 million students, and $24 billion in education funding.
While the New York Times, Politico, and most other New York City media outlets have reported that the job-change is a done deal (Politico reports that the decision was made weeks ago but delayed due to the Parkland massacre), a Miami-Dade County Schools spokesperson told the Miami Herald today that, as of 6:30 p.m., Carvalho had not yet accepted the post. Right at the same time, however, De Blasio was welcoming Carvalho to New York:
Alberto Carvalho is a world-class educator with an unmatched track record of success. I am very confident that our extensive, national search has found New York City the best person to lead the nation’s largest school system into the future.— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 28, 2018
Carvalho, who came to the United States as a 17-year-old undocumented immigrant from Lisbon, Portugal, has spent his entire career working within Dade Schools. He began his professional life teaching math at Miami Jackson Senior High School. He worked his way up from there: When he was named Superintendent of the Year in 2014, Miami-Dade School Board President Perla
Rumors have swirled for years that Carvalho, a self-described "social liberal and fiscal conservative," was mulling a run for
While Carvalho has been a loud and vocal critic of President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric and crackdown, Carvalho has otherwise described himself as a "political free agent" and is not a registered Democrat. He has overseen the expansion of charter and magnet schools across Miami-Dade
Carvalho's lone major scandal came in 2008, just after he took office: Leaked emails showed the married Carvalho and a former education reporter for the Miami Herald, who by then had moved onto the Boston Globe, had engaged in a flirtatious, possibly sexual relationship while Carvalho was the district's assistant superintendent. While nothing major seemed to have transpired, the incident did cost the reporter her job, since flirting with and/or having sex with the people you're covering isn't remotely "ethical."
Miamians have been altogether thankful that this seemed to be the only minor bump in Carvahlo's tenure. The neighboring Broward County Public School district seems to fight its way through a new corruption scandal by the month.
Instead, New Times named Carvahlo a "Miracle Man" in 2011.
"I look forward to welcoming our new chancellor to New York City, and to working with him in the years ahead as we deepen achievement in our classrooms and build on the outstanding record of accomplishment that Chancellor Fariña has delivered across the five boroughs," De Blasio tweeted this afternoon.
