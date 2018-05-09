Restaurant Workers Can't Afford 99 Percent of Miami Homes, Study Shows

If you ask a random visitor to name five things Miami is famous for, "nice restaurants" is bound to make the list. There's a reason rich people hang out here, after all. No one is laying out $3 million for a beachfront condo if they have to eat dinner at Denny's on a Friday night.

Politicians and rich folks tend to justify how ludicrously expensive Miami is by claiming the city's upper-class wealth trickles down to hotel workers, bartenders, and the like, but a new study this week from Trulia shows, once again, that the city's economy is not designed with the average person in mind. Trulia reports that restaurant workers in Miami-Dade can't afford 99 percent of homes in the area.

In fact, only 0.41 percent of residences are in the price range of a local restaurant worker. Though food-service workers make a fairly normal median income compared to the rest of the nation ($22,490), Trulia reports that Miami's median listing price is $450,000.