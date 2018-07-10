Miami Rep. Carlos Curbelo Speaking at Nauseating "Thought-Leader" Festival

Y'all ready for two full days of civility? Who's ready to reach across the aisle to catch some T-shirts? Everybody ready to get those lighters waving for
What about Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo? He's cool, right?
Yup — Curbelo is apparently speaking at
This year's acts inexplicably include alt-rock has-beens Passion Pit,
But, lest you think this is a #SafeSpace for #snowflakes, think again: There are some gosh-dang Republicans on the ticket, so get
Curbelo, meanwhile, is listed on the
Don't miss out on #OZYFest's eclectic lineup this July, featuring everyone from @HillaryClinton and @passionpit to @michelleisawolf and @marcuscooks. Buy your tickets today: https://t.co/iH8EXQ5EmB pic.twitter.com/lAheEBwQ9k— OZY | News for the Insatiable (@ozy) July 5, 2018
And, herein lies the problem with OzyFest: It's a "thought-leader" conference that projects a very shallow, wealth-centered sampling of actual ideas. Instead of banishing the politicians who failed to defeat Donald Trump and firing the media pundits who failed to predict his rise, Ozy has instead created a festival to celebrate them: The event is stocked almost exclusively with self-obsessed media blowhards (Gladwell, CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash), people who confuse "having money" with "having opinions" (Laurene Powell Jobs, SoulCycle co-founder Ruth Zukerman, Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec), disgraced athletes with TV deals (pretty much just A-Rod), and famous people who just enjoy being onstage (Salman Rushdie, Martha Stewart),
But worst of all, the festival includes a few groups of people who ought to be banished from society entirely: Democratic losers and political hacks (Clinton, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez), zillionaire Democratic donors disrupting the basic concept of democracy (Steyer), and, worst of all, actual Republicans, who are, without exaggeration, taking time away from voting in lock-step with Trump's policies in order to eat Korean tacos with Padma Lakshmi and pretend like they're normal human beings.
Take the aforementioned Norquist. Few people have done more lasting damage to state and federal governments than Norquist, who in 1985 founded Americans for Tax Reform, a nonprofit opposed to the concept of taxes, and is one of the chief architects of the current GOP's hatred of nearly all forms of social welfare or common good. Norquist used donations from right-wing billionaires to launch his career — and, by November 2012, nearly every single Republican in American had signed his "Taxpayer Protection Pledge" to never, ever raise taxes.
If you're confused as to why the Republican Party is dead-set against the concept of socialized medicine, even though it works in every other developed nation on earth, you in large part can thank Norquist for your needlessly high medical bills. He is not cool and he does not belong at your #Resistance party, no matter how many times he blogs about attending Burning Man. Debating someone like Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Ozy's stage isn't going to turn Norquist into a Maoist.
The lineup also includes South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford, South Carolina's former Republican governor who infamously went missing for six days in 2009 while in office, got caught cheating on his wife in Argentina, resigned under threat of impeachment, and somehow returned to politics and won a congressional race in 2013. He then supported Trump in the 2016 election before trying
I went to OZY Fest last year and let me tell you it was terrible https://t.co/D8sSgCELLa— Max Tani (@maxwelltani) July 9, 2018
Wow, Ozzfest really changed things up this year. #OZYFest pic.twitter.com/VUeZ3aC9Q4— Dan McQuade (@dhm) July 9, 2018
Carlos Curbelo is not cool, but he damn sure wants you to think he is. Like any good, centrist media outlet, the fine folks at Ozy are helping launder Curbelo's nonsense into reality.
