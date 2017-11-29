Miami Rents Cost Nearly $7,000 More per Year Than Historic Average, Study Shows

New Times howls, roughly once a week, about how expensive Miami is for the vast majority of its residents. But rarely is the city's affordability data placed into historic context, likely leaving many people to wonder whether the city's spiraling rents are really that much worse than they've ever been. "Sure, it's expensive to live in Miami, but it always has been," you say. "Quit yer bellyaching."

Well, it turns out making ends meet here really is way harder than it's ever been: The rental analytics website Zillow today released yet another analysis that shows how landlords are draining the wallets of Miami residents. This time, Zillow calculated the average "pre-housing-boom" rent in America's largest cities from 1985 to 2000. The website then compared that data with what residents in various cities pay today, and, boy, are those results upsetting.

From 1985 to 2000, before the so-called housing boom of the mid-'00s inflated housing costs and then sent them crashing back down, Miamians spent roughly 28.5 percent of their income on rent. Now, postboom, residents spent 41 percent — close to half their income.