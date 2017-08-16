Miami Protesters March Against Jeff Sessions Sanctuary City Speech

Julio Calderon, a Honduran undocumented immigrant, clutches a megaphone in the sweltering August sun and wipes tears from his eyes. He has a message for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is speaking to a crowd of Miami-Dade police and political leaders just down the road. "I don't think I should be criminalized and deported because I want to stay here," Calderon says.

A few dozen protesters gathered at the Kennedy Torch of Friendship this afternoon to push back against Sessions' praise for County Mayor Carlos Gimenez's decision to end Dade's status as a "sanctuary city" that protected undocumented residents from federal agents.

Organizers from Florida Immigration Coalition Votes and the Miami-Dade Democratic party rallied the crowd, asking "What do we do when our families are under attack? Stand up, fight back."

The protesters marched between three symbols of Miami's historic immigrant culture, making stops at the Port of Miami and the Freedom Tower. As an undocumented mother, clutching her three small daughters, and a lanky son by her side, told the crowd of the assaults and violence they feared back in their home country, Stephanie Zavala, stood towards the back masking her sobs.

The 25-year-old Miami native, who previously came out for the Women's March and other demonstrations, called in late at work to be at Bayside. "My mom is from Colombia," she says. "She's an American citizen. But what would happen if she wasn't?"

As she looked at the young children holding signs by their parents, shaken by their uncertain future, all Zavala could think was, "Those four kids could lose her. That's who we should think about, not us."

The marchers continued forward as the kids frolicked along, crossing the bustling Biscayne Boulevard and stopping traffic, as they slow crawled to the beat of a booming drum. Their yells cut through the halted cars demanding, "Education, not deportation."

Inside the Port of Miami, Sessions cut a very different tone. The Attorney General railed against immigrants for supposedly spiking crime — an argument that's not backed up by any actual crime data. Sessions heaped praise on Gimenez for cowering before Trump's threats, which have already been halted in court, and suggested the move is a reason for dropping crime in Miami — an obviously bogus boast.

Back on Biscayne Boulevard, the crowd's chants died down when they reached the Freedom Tower. A moment of silence was called for "those who have given their lives for freedom and equality" following Heather Heyer's death at the hands of a white supremacist in Charlottesville. One man in all white, still mounted on his bicycle, bowed his head on his clasped hands towards the handlebar as the crowd went quiet.

The FLIC organizer broke the silence by solemnly asking the crowd, "If we are not about this, what are we about?"

