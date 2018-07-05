"Instagram Prankster" Lights Fireworks Inside Miami Dollar Tree on Video

Remember when Alex Jones said that Democrats were planning to start a Second Civil War on July 4? You all laughed. You made memes. But at least one Miami-based freedom-fighter appears to have taken Jones' suggestion to heart, and mounted an act of anti-capitalist rebellion on yesterday's annual celebration of hollow patriotism and processed meats.

Just kidding: Actually, some social-media "prankster" named Doogang3x lit a roman-candle-style firework inside a Dollar Tree near the Falls in Southwest Miami-Dade County, and it appears that the police and fire-rescue were forced to respond. Happy Fourth!