Miami Police Union Chief Uses Vegas Mass Shooting to Slam NFL Protests

America is reeling this morning from the worst mass shooting in the nation's history. At least 400 people were wounded and 50 killed in Las Vegas when a retired 64-year-old named Stephen Paddock opened fire with at least 10 rifles from the 32nd floor of a hotel onto a concert crowd below.

Paddock's motives are still a complete mystery — but that didn't stop Miami's police union chief for hopping online as the tragedy was unfolding to somehow try to tie the horrific mass killing to the ongoing, peaceful national anthem protests by NFL players.

Lt. Javier Ortiz, the head of Miami's Fraternal Order of Police, took to Twitter at 6:30 a.m. to bang out a post linking images of Vegas cops responding to the shooting to NFL players taking a knee during the anthem at a recent game: