Miami Police Union Chief Javier Ortiz Accused Of Erasing Cell Phone Footage During Traffic Stop

photo by Bill Cooke

On Monday, Lt. Javier Ortiz won a major court victory when he convinced a judge to lift the temporary restraining order that had stripped him of his badge for nearly a month. But the very next night, Ortiz was yet again facing serious accusations before an official body.

This time, the extremely voluble chief of Miami's police union was accused of deleting video footage off the cell phone of a man who filmed a traffic stop in Brickell. The Civilian Investigative Panel, an independent group that considers complaints against Miami police officers, ended up closing the case with no finding after the accuser declined to press charges.

But his cell phone tampering claims are just the latest against Ortiz. The union chief, who has made national news by criticizing the victims of police shootings and celebs like Beyonce, has faced 31 citizen complaints and 14 use of force investigations during his 13-year career.

In this case, the accusations came from a 25-year-old named Weltonyson Voltaire, who says he was properly parked near SW 2nd Avenue and 10th Street in December 2015 when a Miami cop approached his car and demanded to see his driver's license.

Voltaire "refused to provide the documents and demanded to speak to a supervisor because he felt he had done nothing wrong," according to his complaint. As he spoke to the officer, Voltaire started filming with his cell phone, propping the device up on his dashboard.

A few minutes later, Ortiz arrived on the scene. Voltaire says the union chief reached in the car, took out his phone and "manipulated it" before removing the battery and throwing it back his car.

"Lt. Ortiz laughed and told him if he wanted to be a tough guy and take video, he was going to take video in jail, because that was where he belonged," Voltaire told investigators.

Voltaire was later arrested for "obstructing a lawful order" (a charge quickly dropped by prosecutors) and booked into custody. When he was released and reclaimed his possessions, he told investigators, much of the video he'd shot of the cops had been deleted. On Dec. 15, Voltaire filed an Internal Affairs complaint against Ortiz and the other officers on the scene.

IA investigators took up the case, but quickly ran into a roadblock. While Voltaire was happy to sit for interviews about his claims, he balked when investigators asked to keep his cell phone to perform forensic exams. Voltaire contacted his lawyer, who advised him not to hand his phone over to the cops.

The officers on the scene, meanwhile, told another story. Sgt. Maximilliano Valdes, the officer who first approached Voltaire's car, said he was improperly parked and had illegally dark windows on his car. And when IA investigators interviewed Ortiz, the union chief denied talking to Voltaire and also denied ever touching his cell phone.

In the end, IA closed Voltaire's complaint as "inconclusive," since it was essentially his word against Ortiz's and because Voltaire refused to let police take his phone for further examination.

Last night, the CIP also took up the case — and like the IA, they also closed it with no official finding because Voltaire told the panel's investigators that "he does not wish to pursue this complaint because he knows it will be his word against the two officers."

Ortiz is back on full duty at the Miami Police Department after being suspended with pay for just under a month. He lost his badge and gun when a judge granted a temporary restraining order to Claudia Castillo, a woman who'd filmed a viral video of pulling over a speeding cop on the highway; Ortiz posted her phone number and photos on Facebook and urged his followers to harass her.

Castillo got a restraining order after claiming Ortiz had followed her after last month's CIP hearing, when the body heard her complaint about Ortiz doxing her. (The board sustained complaints that Ortiz had broken department policy by doing so).

But on Monday, a judge ruled Castillo didn't prove that Ortiz had stalked her out of the meeting, and dropped the order, allowing Ortiz to return to work.

