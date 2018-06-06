Miami Police Solve Fewer Than a Third of Murders in Many Black Neighborhoods

In January 2016, 15-year-old Alder Hill was bicycling home through Liberty City when someone jumped him, dragged him into a grassy field, and sprayed his body full of bullets. Dozens of people soon gathered at the murder scene, some snapping photos of the dead teen and uploading them to social media.

But two years later, police still haven't made an arrest in his homicide. And in the part of Miami where Alder lived and died, that's hardly unusual. A new data analysis out today from the Washington Post shows that in Miami's low-income, mostly black neighborhoods, fewer than one in every three murders were solved in the past decade.

That's not a unique problem — the Post's report, called "Where Killings Go Unsolved," shows there are large swaths of cities nationwide where murderers are all but impervious to arrest. But the problem varies widely from city to city, with cops in metropolises such as Atlanta solving most murders citywide and police in Chicago and Baltimore essentially abandoning huge areas.