Miami Police Barely Stop Freight Train From Hitting SUV on Upper Eastside

Three City of Miami Police officers raced down the train tracks, desperately waving their arms at the freight train barreling past the NE 54th Street intersection. A few hundred feet down the tracks, a dark-green SUV was stuck on the rails. If the train hit the car at full speed, it could easily derail the miles of shipping containers.

With a squeal, the huge train ground to a halt — barely 20 feet from the stranded vehicle.

The dramatic scene played out on Miami's Upper Eastside just before 11 a.m. on the tracks that run alongside NE Fourth Court just south of 54th Street. An elderly driver apparently lost control of the truck in the Publix parking lot, barreled across the street, and landed in the middle of the tracks.