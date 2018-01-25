Miami Police Captain Javier Ortiz Posts Selfies Mocking Arrestees, Wearing False Name on Uniform

Despite New Times basically devoting an entire beat to Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz's many shameful exploits over the last decade, he's only managed to fail upward, moving up the ranks from lieutenant last year. While he's technically stepped "down" from running Miami's Fraternal Order of Police union, he remains the union's vice-president while his self-professed "best friend" Edward Lugo, a man who nearly got fired for getting tangled up in an FBI smuggling probe, is technically in charge.

So what's Ortiz been up to in the meantime? How about taking some extremely tasteless, smiling selfies while standing next to handcuffed arrestees sitting on the ground. And taking selfies on duty while wearing someone else's name on his uniform.

Spokespeople for the police department said they could not immediately respond on whether either action breaks MPD policy.