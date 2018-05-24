Miami Police Investigating Threat Against Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Ken Russell

Threats against public officials are, unfortunately, common in South Florida. But it's rare they require an ongoing police presence. Yet earlier this week, local political blogger Al Crespo verified anonymous tips that Miami Police officers have been stationed in front of the homes of Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Ken Russell.
A police spokesperson confirmed to New Times Thursday there is an open department investigation. Det. Kenia Fallat said the department had "added police presence" related to a case "involving open city matters." She declined to comment further.
Spokespeople for Suarez and Russell had no comment and referred all questions to the Miami Police Department.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
According to Crespo, the threats were made by a civilian. At one point earlier this week, as many as seven police cars were spotted outside Russell's home.
Crespo also photographed armed officers outside city hall during today's commission meeting, though it's unclear if the two police details are related. (Update, 4:50 p.m.: Miami Herald reporter Joey Flechas says the armed police have been at city hall since at least March.)
City of Miami police now protecting City Hall with machine guns. pic.twitter.com/UqlhN3eUw6— al crespo (@crespogram) May 24, 2018
No further information about the investigation was available. This post will be updated as more details become available.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!