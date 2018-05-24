Miami Police Investigating Threat Against Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Ken Russell

Threats against public officials are, unfortunately, common in South Florida. But it's rare they require an ongoing police presence. Yet earlier this week, local political blogger Al Crespo verified anonymous tips that Miami Police officers have been stationed in front of the homes of Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Ken Russell.

A police spokesperson confirmed to New Times Thursday there is an open department investigation. Det. Kenia Fallat said the department had "added police presence" related to a case "involving open city matters." She declined to comment further.

Spokespeople for Suarez and Russell had no comment and referred all questions to the Miami Police Department.