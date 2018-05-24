 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Miami Francis Suarez and Commissioner Ken RussellEXPAND
Miami Francis Suarez and Commissioner Ken Russell
City of Miami

Miami Police Investigating Threat Against Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Ken Russell

Jessica Lipscomb | May 24, 2018 | 3:27pm
AA

Threats against public officials are, unfortunately, common in South Florida. But it's rare they require an ongoing police presence. Yet earlier this week, local political blogger Al Crespo verified anonymous tips that Miami Police officers have been stationed in front of the homes of Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Ken Russell.

A police spokesperson confirmed to New Times Thursday there is an open department investigation. Det. Kenia Fallat said the department had "added police presence" related to a case "involving open city matters." She declined to comment further.

Related Stories

Spokespeople for Suarez and Russell had no comment and referred all questions to the Miami Police Department.

Miami Police Investigating Threat Against Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Ken Russell
Courtesy of Al Crespo

According to Crespo, the threats were made by a civilian. At one point earlier this week, as many as seven police cars were spotted outside Russell's home.

Crespo also photographed armed officers outside city hall during today's commission meeting, though it's unclear if the two police details are related. (Update, 4:50 p.m.: Miami Herald reporter Joey Flechas says the armed police have been at city hall since at least March.)

No further information about the investigation was available. This post will be updated as more details become available.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is a staff writer for Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >