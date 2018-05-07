Miami Cops Drop Charges After Arresting Wrong Guys in Liberty City Shooting

Six hours ago, Miami Police held a press conference where Mayor Francis Suarez lauded the cops for their "diligent" work apprehending two suspects in last month's high-profile shooting in Liberty City that killed two teenagers and sparked a student-led walkout. Just hours later, MPD sheepishly released those same suspects and admitted they'd arrested the wrong guys.

As it turns out, video evidence proved the two men — Anthony Clinch and Yaairnes Rashad Bryant — were not in the area when the shooting spree went down. MPD had put out a warrant for a third suspect, Deondre McDuffy, who they'd warned was armed and potentially dangerous. The department dropped that warrant too.

The gaffe comes just four days after a different Miami officer, Mario Figueroa, was videotaped kicking a handcuffed, defenseless man directly in the head. The second incident is certain to raise questions about Chief Jorge Colina, who was reportedly Mayor Suarez's hand-picked choice to replace outgoing department head Rodolfo Llanes in January. MPD is still being monitored by the U.S. Department of Justice after the DOJ chastised the force in 2013 for shooting too many unarmed black people.