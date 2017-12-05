Miami Photographer Documents Decades of Vehicles Abandoned in Everglades

As a historical preservationist and native Floridian who loves the Everglades, Matt Stock had always wanted to find a unique way to use his work as a fine art photographer to capture one of America's most singular places. Then he met Charles J. Kropke, a longtime Everglades explorer and adventurer, who had a crazy idea: hunting down the untold number of bizarre vehicles abandoned to waste away in the swamps.

That's exactly what the pair has spent the last year doing. Starting with rumors and sightings from Gladesmen, environmentalists, and hunters and using clues from satellite photos, Stock and Kropke found everything from rusted-out '30s cars to a VW Bus to a long-lost airplane crash site.

"So many times I would end up asking myself, 'What the hell is this doing here?'" Stock says. "Most of the backstories of these vehicles are still pretty mysterious."