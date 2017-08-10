 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Miami-Area Club Temporarily Shut Down for Holding Illegal Topless Dance-Off

Jerry Iannelli | August 10, 2017 | 1:39pm
AA

Well, that was fun while it lasted. A mere 24 hours after prominent Miami nightclub La Covacha — a staple of the Latin-American music scene in Miami for decades — posted a video of multiple women stripping nude to try to win some concert tickets, the City of Sweetwater has temporarily shut down the club.

According to El Nuevo Herald, which first broke news that the club had been locked down due to a pretty hilarious code violation (it's illegal to host nude dances without a permit), the club will remain closed until its owners, who are apparently out of town in Argentina, appeal the violation. (Sweetwater police didn't immediately answer New Times' call for more information.)

So far, clubgoers online have been, shall we say, less than surprised by the news.

"La Covacha was the first club I ever went to," one Twitter user, @XOAdrianaAlicia, wrote today. "I was 13 and I drank my first screwdriver."

Another added: "Lmfaolacovacha shut down. Finally."

The club has operated since 1989, even surviving a crippling fire in 1999 and the ups and downs of Miami's infamously fickle nightclub scene. But a viral video in which a couple of ladies took off their tops has finally forced the club to close its doors, at least for now.

The video began circulating online Tuesday. In the clip, a trio of women danced nude onstage in order to win some tickets to an upcoming concert by Yomil y el Dany, a Cuban reggaeton group. In what might have been a poor choice of words, the club's DJ shouted "Take it off!" in Spanish. Twenty seconds into the clip, the music cuts out, and the host starts asking the crowd whether they preferred woman number one, two, or three as the dancers flashed the crowd.

According to multiple people who spoke to the Herald, this sort of bootleg, semi-nude dance competition is pretty common at some of Miami's Latin clubs.

"The people who are outside of it can see it as something that is wrong, but this is something that has been happening in discotheques for a while now,” Miami events promoter Rolnier Tito, who first posted the video online, told the Herald.

But however common events like this might be, the clip forced the Sweetwater city government's hand, and city commissioners reportedly forced Code Enforcement to crack down on the club. A bright red code-violation warning now sits on La Covacha's locked front door.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times’ daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >