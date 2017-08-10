Miami-Area Club Temporarily Shut Down for Holding Illegal Topless Dance-Off

Well, that was fun while it lasted. A mere 24 hours after prominent Miami nightclub La Covacha — a staple of the Latin-American music scene in Miami for decades — posted a video of multiple women stripping nude to try to win some concert tickets, the City of Sweetwater has temporarily shut down the club.

According to El Nuevo Herald, which first broke news that the club had been locked down due to a pretty hilarious code violation (it's illegal to host nude dances without a permit), the club will remain closed until its owners, who are apparently out of town in Argentina, appeal the violation. (Sweetwater police didn't immediately answer New Times' call for more information.)

So far, clubgoers online have been, shall we say, less than surprised by the news.

"La Covacha was the first club I ever went to," one Twitter user, @XOAdrianaAlicia, wrote today. "I was 13 and I drank my first screwdriver."