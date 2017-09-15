It Took Miami New Times 6,000 Miles To Cover Hurricane Irma

What does it take to publish a brilliant feature story, pictures, and cover design when there's no electricity or internet, and writers are pinned down by 100 mile per hour winds?

The answer is ingenuity, luck, and communication over more than 6,000 miles.

Miami New Times doesn't have fancy generators or a bomb-shelter-protected press on site, so covering nasty Hurricane Irma and her aftermath was more complicated for us than our brethren in other media. Yet, we nailed every minute of the storm, from its first winds to the continuing recovery.