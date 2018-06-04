 


Miami New Times Tops Green Eyeshade Awards
Jesse Lenz

Chuck Strouse | June 4, 2018 | 8:30am
Miami New Times and the Memphis Flyer dominated the Society for Professional Journalists Green Eyeshade Awards in its nondaily journalism awards, which were announced last week. The competition covers the 11 Southeastern states. 

New Times managing editor Tim Elfrink led the way with two first-place awards in investigative reporting and general news reporting. His stories covered a mysterious drug-related murder in the Florida Keys and the fall from grace of a preacher at Florida's largest megachurch.

Staff writer Jessica Lipscomb garnered first place in courts and law reporting for a story about a Cuban immigrant who aimed to become a jihadi.

The paper's staff took the number one prize in disaster reporting for its coverage of Hurricane Irma.

The Memphis Flyer won the same number of awards, including first places in commentary, politics reporting, travel writing, and criticism. Among daily newspapers, the Tampa Bay Times earned the most prizes. 

The following are New Times' winners:

General News Reporting - First Place: Tim Elfrink, "Hooked"

Investigative Reporting - First Place: Tim Elfrink, "Founder of Florida's Biggest Megachurch Accused of Molesting a 4-Year-Old"

Feature Writing - Second Place: Brittany Shammas, Florida's Last Beach Bum Lived in a Van Until He Died Surfing"

Technology Reporting - Third Place: Jerry Iannelli, various articles about aerial surveillance

Politics Reporting - Second Place: Brittany Shammas, "How Mexican-American Twins From Miami Created the Liberal Powerhouse Occupy Democrats"

Courts & the Law Reporting - First Place: Jessica Lipscomb, "How Harlem Suarez Went From Cuban Immigrant to Wannabe ISIS Jihadi"

Disaster Coverage - First Place: Staff, "Hurricane Irma Pummels South Florida"

Consumer Reporting - Third Place: Jessica Lipscomb, "Ted Vernon Stars in South Beach Classics Despite Decades of Violent Abuse Claims"

Serious Commentary -  Second Place: Chuck Strouse, assorted columns about Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Donald Trump, the NFL National Anthem controversy, the death of a feminist leader, and other topics.

 
Chuck Strouse is editor in chief of Miami New Times. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.

