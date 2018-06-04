Miami New Times Tops Green Eyeshade Awards

Miami New Times and the Memphis Flyer dominated the Society for Professional Journalists Green Eyeshade Awards in its nondaily journalism awards, which were announced last week. The competition covers the 11 Southeastern states.

New Times managing editor Tim Elfrink led the way with two first-place awards in investigative reporting and general news reporting. His stories covered a mysterious drug-related murder in the Florida Keys and the fall from grace of a preacher at Florida's largest megachurch.

Staff writer Jessica Lipscomb garnered first place in courts and law reporting for a story about a Cuban immigrant who aimed to become a jihadi.