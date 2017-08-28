Report: Miami, Miami Beach Among the Worst Real-Estate Markets in U.S.

Despite every headline-grabbing attempt to fuel the tech sector or the finance market, at its condo-flipping heart Miami is still a company town, and the only industry that keeps the lights on is real estate. So any national survey that ranks the Magic City nearly dead last for its property-selling prospects is very bad news for anyone in South Florida.

That's just what WalletHub found in a report released today that analyzed hundreds of cities large and small to rank America's best and worst real-estate markets. Miami comes in third-to-last among big cities — and 286th overall — while Miami Beach ranks 297th of 300 among small cities.

It's the latest ominous sign in an area where the real-estate pendulum inevitably swings from buzzing high to awful catastrophe, coming just a week after another analysis shows the luxury condo market wildly overbuilt.