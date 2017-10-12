Miami Marlins Sue Their Private Jet Provider Over “Low-Quality” Planes

In 2015, the Miami Marlins were ready to "live in the lap of luxury" after the team contracted with a swanky private jet company that promised to whisk players away on a Boeing 767-200 with couches, a massage table, and an onboard premium open bar.

Instead, a new lawsuit says the charter service reneged on the deal, forcing the Fish to slum it on "various low-quality replacement aircraft."

That company, the New Hampshire-based Private Jet Services Group, "breached the agreement by failing to provide the Marlins with the promised aircraft containing the specific, high-quality standards," says the complaint filed September 21 in Miami-Dade circuit court.