Miami Marlins Sue Their Private Jet Provider Over “Low-Quality” Planes

In 2015, the Miami Marlins were ready to "live in the lap of luxury" after the team contracted with a swanky private jet company that promised to whisk players away on a Boeing 767-200 with couches, a massage table, and an onboard premium open bar.
Instead, a new lawsuit says the charter service reneged on the deal, forcing the Fish to slum it on "various low-quality replacement aircraft."
That company, the New Hampshire-based Private Jet Services Group, "breached the agreement by failing to provide the Marlins with the promised aircraft containing the specific, high-quality standards," says the complaint filed September 21 in Miami-Dade circuit court.
"The Marlins paid
It's not clear from the complaint exactly what amenities the team was not afforded on the substitute charter planes; neither the Marlins' attorney nor the jet company returned calls from New Times seeking clarification.
The announcement that the team would fly to and from games on the swanky new planes came back in 2015 as owner Jeffrey Loria tried to make good on promises to bring the franchise to a prosperous new era. As for the
"Our job is to keep the best team we can on the field as long as possible," he told ESPN. "If you're crumpled up with your legs dangling over your armrest, that's not the prime way to be ready to play the next day."
According to the terms of the contract with Private Jet Services Group, the company was to provide a Boeing 757 with up to 92 first-class seats for the 2015 to 2018 MLB seasons. The jet was to come with onboard WiFi, a dedicated concierge to make all travel arrangements, and catering services with china, linens, and a premium open bar.
But as the 2015 season began, the Marlins say the company flew the team around on low-quality planes that weren't up to par. Worse, with just two months remaining in the season, the jet service said "it would be unable to provide the Marlins any aircraft at all," the complaint alleges. As a result, the team had to scramble to find alternate arrangments, which came at a steep cost.
The Marlins also claim that the company kept the "full payment" made by the team in 2015. No dollar figure is specified, but the contract says the first payment of $598,500 was due January 9, 2015.
Private Jet Services Group has yet to respond to the Marlins' allegations in court. Management did not respond to several messages left with headquarters this week, but we'll update this post if we hear back.
