Marlins Fans Unloaded on Jeter This Week for Selling Stanton and Ozuna

Another day, another Miami Marlins star gone forever. This past Wednesday, Derek Jeter continued gutting his new team by shipping All-Star outfielder Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals for a handful of minor-leaguers and some fresh cans for the office soda machine. As you might have guessed, Marlins fans were not thrilled with the news and are wondering if the last remaining member of the team's starting outfield, Christian Yelich, might also be on his way out of town.

Besides the fact that all of their pets' heads are falling off, Marlins fans noticed the team had yet to thank Giancarlo Stanton on social media. Thursday, the Fish tried to fix their faux pas with a tweet offering a two-for-one special and mentioning Ozuna.

Cool, right? Not even a little bit. Turns out people are still mad about the whole trading the best player in baseball for free IMAX tickets.