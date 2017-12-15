 


Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton
Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton
Photo by Arturo Pardavila III / Flickr

Marlins Fans Unloaded on Jeter This Week for Selling Stanton and Ozuna

Ryan Yousefi | December 15, 2017 | 9:10am
Another day, another Miami Marlins star gone forever. This past Wednesday, Derek Jeter continued gutting his new team by shipping All-Star outfielder Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals for a handful of minor-leaguers and some fresh cans for the office soda machine. As you might have guessed, Marlins fans were not thrilled with the news and are wondering if the last remaining member of the team's starting outfield, Christian Yelich, might also be on his way out of town.

Besides the fact that all of their pets' heads are falling off, Marlins fans noticed the team had yet to thank Giancarlo Stanton on social media. Thursday, the Fish tried to fix their faux pas with a tweet offering a two-for-one special and mentioning Ozuna.

Cool, right? Not even a little bit. Turns out people are still mad about the whole trading the best player in baseball for free IMAX tickets.

Yes, Jeter should be given time to rebuild this team. Jeffrey Loria's roster never worked, and changing the culture in Little Havana will take time.

But it's clear that the healing from the dark Loria years is very much a work in progress. Marlins fans aren't here for the team or its Twitter feed. Really, can you blame them? For fans, this week has been one of worst in the history of the Marlins franchise, which is really saying something because they've been repeatedly kicked in the ass since the late '90s.

The good news is baseball will be played in Miami come April. By someone. We're pretty sure. Assuming the team doesn't sell all the bats, gloves, and baseballs by then.

