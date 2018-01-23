Miami Marlins Don't Owe Christian Yelich Anything

Christian Yelich doesn't want to be a Miami Marlin anymore. The 26-year-old outfielder's agent made that much clear when he told ESPN that Yelich's relationship with the Marlins was "irretrievably broken" and that it was in the best interest of both sides to part ways. According to his agent, Joe Longo, Yelich isn't interested in being a part of the Marlins' rebuilding process because he's "in the best years of his career."

The Marlins shouldn't care, and they shouldn't trade Yelich, because he's under contract and he definitely isn't in a position to be making demands.

Regardless of the team's plan, Longo has made it clear Yelich isn't interested in being a part of the team. He even went as far as alluding to the fact that Yelich might skip Fan Fest next month at Marlins Park — as if that's some sort of bargaining chip that has the Marlins brass up at night wondering what to do.