Miami Marlins Cut Ties With Papa John's After N-Word Scandal

For years, it seemed the Miami Marlins and Papa John's were a perfect match — consuming both Papa John's alleged pizza and the Marlins' alleged baseball for hours will leave you feeling exhausted, ashamed, regretful, deeply unsatisfied, and mysteriously sweaty all at once. 'Twas a partnership forged in the deepest, darkest recesses of the Malebolge.

But as of today, that Satanic corporate union is no more. Earlier this afternoon, the Miami Marlins, an existentialist art performance directed by David Lynch, actually made a cool decision for once and suspended their advertising and pizza-sales agreements with the "food" company after its racist founder, John Schnatter, finally got caught doing too much racism.