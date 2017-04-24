menu


Video: Thousands March for Science Through Downtown Miami

Monday, April 24, 2017 at 9:23 a.m.
By Miami New Times staff
The chant echoed through downtown Miami on Saturday morning: "Science, not silence!" Thousands marched from the new Frost Museum of Science south along Biscayne Blvd. with a message for Donald Trump's administration: Science can't be denied when it's politically inconvenient.

The local protesters were joined by hundreds of thousands nationwide in hundreds of cities who all gathered to demonstrate against Trump's move to defund agencies like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency, and his support of climate change deniers like new EPA chief Scott Pruitt.

Miami's protesters wielded signs like "Make America Smart Again" and "The Oceans Are Rising, But So Are We" as they marched toward Government Center. At the end of the march, they gathered for a science expo and speeches by local scientists and climate change activists.

Miami New Times staff

