Miami Man Kidnapped, Held Four Days, Shot in the Head Over $500 Debt

Ashley Perez, left, admitted shooting a man in the head, police say; Felipe Alvarez allegedly helped to kidnap him. via Miami-Dade Corrections

Going into debt with a drug dealer is never a fantastic game plan. But police say one Miami man who stiffed his connection on $500 worth of narcotics ended up suffering far worse payback than he ever could have imagined.

The victim, whom police haven't identified, ended up kidnapped at gunpoint, locked on a Little Havana back porch for four days and then shot in the head. Amazingly, he survived the ordeal and police have now arrested four people behind the bloody payback — including a 21-year-old woman who they say pulled the trigger.

The Tarantino-worthy revenge plot started on April 3, when the victim was discharged from Jackson Memorial Hospital after being treated for an unspecified problem. He found a carful of five people waiting for him outside, including 21-year-old Ashley Perez.

The victim knew everyone in the car, police say, so he hopped in, still clad only in hospital robes — but very quickly realized this wasn't a welcome wagon taking him back home after his hospital stay. The victim had taken $700 worth of narcotics from Perez and still had an outstanding $500 tab. Perez, apparently, was not interested in a layaway plan. As soon as he climbed in the car, Perez's friend Felipe Alvarez pulled out a gun and pointed it at the man's head.

They took him to his family's West Dade house so he could get his clothes and while he was inside, he managed to slip a note to his dad.

"Papo, they have me against my will because I owe them money. They have guns. As soon as I leave, call the police and inform them I'm in 5th Avenue 7th Street," the man wrote, holding a finger to his mouth to shush his father from talking.

The armed drug dealers then took the victim to their apartment — a squat, mustard-colored building a block north of Calle Ocho and a half block west of I-95. They angrily demanded money, with two more of Perez's crew — 21-year-old Rachel Torna and 26-year-old Jennifer Cortez — insulting him and slapping him.

They locked the victim on an outdoor porch and made him sleep there for days, police say. When he finally begged to be allowed to go to work so he could try to pay them back, Perez grabbed a gun and pointed it at his leg. Then she shot him in the head.

Somehow, he survived — even Perez, police say, said "she couldn't believe he was still alive." She told him to hold a bandage to his bleeding head and tried to clean up the mess on her porch. But she still wouldn't let him get medical treatment.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, someone had had enough of the bizarre caper — police got an anonymous phone call pointing them to the address with the tip that a woman had shot a man in the head and was trying to hide the body.

Instead, against all odds, Miami-Dade Police found Perez and her crew and the victim, still alive but blood-soaked and locked on the back porch.

Perez later admitted to shooting the victim, police say. Her three co-conspirators have all denied involvement. There's no word on the condition of the man shot in the head, though he was healthy enough to identify all four of his captors for the cops.

