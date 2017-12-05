Miami Man Arrested After 40-Foot-High Flaming Garbage Dump Found on His Land

Miami-Dade is a gigantic county, larger than Rhode Island, packed with two million people and perpetually understaffed and overworked regulators. All of which is to say, you can get away with a lot of crazy stuff on a remote piece of land: cockfighting rings, grow-house empires, illegal horse slaughterhouses.

Even in Dade County, though, allowing a massive, 40-foot-high flaming pile of garbage to build up on your land is bound to catch some attention. Gelio Justino Hernandez learned that the hard way this week when smoke-choked neighbors called the cops, who arrested and charged him with running a huge illegal dump on three acres of land in northwest Dade.

“Miami-Dade’s pristine beauty is what draws people to our community,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle says in a release on the charges. “Environmental crimes not only destroy that beauty but they can endanger our water table and contaminate our air, posing health risks to everyone living here."