Miami Makes the Shortlist for Amazon's New Headquarters

Amazon has narrowed its list of cities for a second headquarters to 20, and amazingly, Miami is there along with New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Austin, and Atlanta.

If the Magic City gets the nod, which is still a long shot, the new headquarters would bring 50,000 jobs averaging more than $100,000 annually, which would swell the number of people making that salary level in the county by about 60 percent.

Ratings firms had Miami as high as number seven on the list, according to the Miami Herald, which puts the city higher than many expected. But the area's growth in recent years as an international destination, along with its physical distance from Seattle, Amazon's home base, is seen as a plus.