Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Courtesy of Amazon

Miami Makes the Shortlist for Amazon's New Headquarters

Chuck Strouse | January 18, 2018 | 10:12am
AA

Amazon has narrowed its list of cities for a second headquarters to 20, and amazingly, Miami is there along with New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Austin, and Atlanta.

If the Magic City gets the nod, which is still a long shot, the new headquarters would bring 50,000 jobs averaging more than $100,000 annually, which would swell the number of people making that salary level in the county by about 60 percent.

Ratings firms had Miami as high as number seven on the list, according to the Miami Herald, which puts the city higher than many expected. But the area's growth in recent years as an international destination, along with its physical distance from Seattle, Amazon's home base, is seen as a plus.

Indeed, Jeff Bezos, the company's CEO, grew up in Miami-Dade County.

Sites in downtown Miami and Doral have been mentioned for the headquarters. The Knight Foundation, including former Herald publisher Alberto Ibargüen; developer and investor Armando Codina; and the Beacon Council were all involved in the county's bid.

This post will be updated when more news becomes available.

The 20 cities still in the running for Amazon's second headquarters.EXPAND
Courtesy of Amazon
 
Chuck Strouse is editor in chief of Miami New Times. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.

