Miami Is Only U.S. City Where Most Language Learners Are Studying English

In the Magic City, Spanish is so prevalent that even Donald Trump, who once chided Jeb Bush for being bilingual, attempted to speak three words of it while campaigning here last year. Nearly 77 percent of Miamians speak a language other than English at home, with Spanish being the most common, according to U.S. Census figures. Forty-three percent of people said they spoke English "less than well."

So perhaps it's no surprise that Miami is the only major U.S. city where English is the most common language being learned on the popular free app Duolingo. A recent analysis by the Pittsburgh-based company, which is now the world's largest language-learning platform, found that nearly 45 percent of the app's users in Miami are Spanish speakers learning English.

After that, 24 percent of users are learning Spanish, 10 percent are learning Frenc,h and 5 percent are learning Italian.