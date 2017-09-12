Miami International Airport, Miami Beach Both Reopening Today

For Miami residents, life is far from back to normal after Hurricane Irma. There's no power — and probably won't be for days or even weeks. Cell service is spotty. Canned beans have become an every-meal staple.

But a few parts of Dade County are getting back to business. Miami International Airport is reopening "on a limited basis" today and some of the tens of thousands of locals who fled the storm are likely to be flying back in on the first flights.

And after an angst-filled Monday of choked causeways and angry locals, Miami Beach is finally letting residents return today.